Robbers Take Away Gold Worth Rs 15 Million In Rawalpindi

Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Robbers took away gold worth Rs 15 million in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Robbers took away gold worth Rs 15 million in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to police, some unknown robbers entered into a jewelry shop "New Nizam Jewler" in Naz Cinema Chowk by breaking the wall and made off gold ornaments worth millions during Muharram �ul-Harram holidays.

Soon after the incident, a police party supervised by ASP Amina Baig and SHO PS Waris Khan Malik Muhammad Khan rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Taking action, City Police Officer (CPO) capt � Muhammad Faisal Rana has constituted a special team to investigate the incident.

He directed to arrest the culprits involved in daring robbery and made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard and ordered to enhance further security of the jeweler's market.

Meanwhile, trade body of the city showed concern over increasing crime rate in the city.

