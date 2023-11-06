Open Menu

Robbers Trashed, Handed Over Police

Published November 06, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Two robbers were thrashed by locals while attempting to mug a jeweller in the limits of Seet Pur Police Station.

According to a police source, about six robbers surrounded a jeweller Bilal to snatch goods when he was going home after closing his shop.

When the jeweller tried to resist, the robbers opened fire at him.

The locals rushed to the spot and succeeded in catching two robbers while the rest of the four accomplices escaped. People handed over the accused to the police. Police started a search operation to arrest the rest of the four accused.

