UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers,gamblers Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Robbers,gamblers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The police caught four outlaws wanted in street robbery cases and recovered Rs 1.3 million cash from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here Tuesday that on a tip-off, a police team of Saddar police Tandlianwala raided and arrested four dacoits from their hideout.They were identified as Mubarak, Habib, Yasin and Tariq.

They were wanted in a number of robbery cases by the police.

Meanwhile, the police here arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money during a crackdown on anti-social elements.

According to police spokesman, Factory area police conducted raids in chak 81-NB and arrested Gulzar, Sadaqat, Ahsan, Zafar Iqbal and Ramzan who were gambling during rooster-fights. Police registered case against them under the Gambling Act.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Tandlianwala Saddar Money From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

30 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

36 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

37 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

37 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

37 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.