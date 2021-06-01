Robbers,gamblers Caught
Tue 01st June 2021
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The police caught four outlaws wanted in street robbery cases and recovered Rs 1.3 million cash from their possession.
A police spokesperson said here Tuesday that on a tip-off, a police team of Saddar police Tandlianwala raided and arrested four dacoits from their hideout.They were identified as Mubarak, Habib, Yasin and Tariq.
They were wanted in a number of robbery cases by the police.
Meanwhile, the police here arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money during a crackdown on anti-social elements.
According to police spokesman, Factory area police conducted raids in chak 81-NB and arrested Gulzar, Sadaqat, Ahsan, Zafar Iqbal and Ramzan who were gambling during rooster-fights. Police registered case against them under the Gambling Act.