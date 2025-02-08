Open Menu

Robbery Accused Arrested; Stolen Bike, Arms Recovered In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Robbery accused arrested; stolen bike, arms recovered in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Tank Police have apprehended a wanted robbery suspect and recovered a stolen bike and arms from his possession here in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a team of SMA police station led by SHO Afzal Khan, taking action on a tip off, created a blockade in Abbakhel area. Meanwhile, the police spotted an approaching armed motorcyclist. Upon checking, the police seized a stolen motorcycle, a 303-bore rifle, and 13 rounds of ammunition from the suspect.

The motorcycle was reportedly stolen in a robbery on last Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Asfandyar son of Awwal Jon Bettani, a resident of Umar Klay, Dargai, who was wanted to police in a robbery case.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan appreciated the SMA police and said the Tank police would ensure all out efforts for providing a safe environment to the residents.

