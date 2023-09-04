Robbery accused held within three hours

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The police recovered the motorcycle, cash and mobile phone 3 hours after the robbery and arrested the two suspects involved in the robbery.

According to the SHO of Mahmood Kot Police Station Imran Afzal, he received a call of a robbery in the vicinity, on which a police team was formed, which succeeded in arresting the accused within a limited time.

The recovered goods were handed over to the victim on the spot.

The SHO expressed his determination to continue action against the criminal elements without discrimination.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the security authorities to reduce the crime rate in the district.