Open Menu

Robbery Accused Held Within Three Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Robbery accused held within three hours

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The police recovered the motorcycle, cash and mobile phone 3 hours after the robbery and arrested the two suspects involved in the robbery.

According to the SHO of Mahmood Kot Police Station Imran Afzal, he received a call of a robbery in the vicinity, on which a police team was formed, which succeeded in arresting the accused within a limited time.

The recovered goods were handed over to the victim on the spot.

The SHO expressed his determination to continue action against the criminal elements without discrimination.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the security authorities to reduce the crime rate in the district.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Criminals

Recent Stories

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

16 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

16 hours ago
5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

19 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

19 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

19 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

19 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

19 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan