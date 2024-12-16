Robbery Accused Killed By Accomplices In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A robbery accused was shot dead allegedly by his accomplices in a police encounter in Millat Town police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that Millat Town police was carrying robbery accused Rehan for recovery of case property late Sunday night when his six accomplices riding on three motorcycles intercepted the police van near Bagh Wali Pulli and opened indiscriminate firing.
The assailant succeeded in getting the robbery accused released from police custody and escaped towards fields from the road. The police team called for help and the SHO Millat Town along with his contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.
The police directed the accused for surrender but they once again opened firing on them by taking shelter in the fields. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the encounter, the robbery accused, Rehan, received serious injuries due to bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police tried to shift the injured accused to hospital but in vain as he died on the way. A special team was also constituted to trace the escapees, he added.
Recent Stories
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Creativity must be inspired among youths to overcome unemployment issue: Experts1 minute ago
-
Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Nation to always remembers APS martyrs’ sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada2 minutes ago
-
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Stipends for remote area female students11 minutes ago
-
Traffic seminar organized in Marakiwal11 minutes ago
-
Special prayers offered for APS martyrs in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held12 minutes ago
-
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers21 minutes ago
-
Workshop on accidental deaths at LGH21 minutes ago
-
APS victims remembered22 minutes ago
-
AC offers rewards for killing stray dogs22 minutes ago