Robbery Accused Killed By Accomplices In Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A robbery accused was shot dead allegedly by his accomplices in a police encounter in Millat Town police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Millat Town police was carrying robbery accused Rehan for recovery of case property late Sunday night when his six accomplices riding on three motorcycles intercepted the police van near Bagh Wali Pulli and opened indiscriminate firing.

The assailant succeeded in getting the robbery accused released from police custody and escaped towards fields from the road. The police team called for help and the SHO Millat Town along with his contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The police directed the accused for surrender but they once again opened firing on them by taking shelter in the fields. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the encounter, the robbery accused, Rehan, received serious injuries due to bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police tried to shift the injured accused to hospital but in vain as he died on the way. A special team was also constituted to trace the escapees, he added.

