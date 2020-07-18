Robbery at house of State Life manager

A group of armed men took away cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and other valuables from the house of a State Life manager at gunpoint Thursday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A group of armed men took away cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and other valuables from the house of a State Life manager at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to Saddar police Jarranwala, Shehzad Yunus, a resident of Noor Colony near Chak No 61-GB, and his family were asleep at night when a group of armed men entered his house.

They held the family members at gunpoint and locked them in a room.

They took away Rs 800,000 in cash, prize bonds worth Rs 250,000 and 10-tola gold ornaments and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.