UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbery At House Of State Life Manager

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:07 AM

Robbery at house of State Life manager

A group of armed men took away cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and other valuables from the house of a State Life manager at gunpoint Thursday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A group of armed men took away cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and other valuables from the house of a State Life manager at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to Saddar police Jarranwala, Shehzad Yunus, a resident of Noor Colony near Chak No 61-GB, and his family were asleep at night when a group of armed men entered his house.

They held the family members at gunpoint and locked them in a room.

They took away Rs 800,000 in cash, prize bonds worth Rs 250,000 and 10-tola gold ornaments and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Prize Bond Gold Family From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

1 hour ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.