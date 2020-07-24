UrduPoint.com
Robbery Attempt From Bank Van Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Robbery attempt from bank van foiled

Police foiled robbery attempt from local bank van carrying cash by Lorry gang at precincts of Kot Mubbarak Police Station Friday afternoon

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Police foiled robbery attempt from local bank van carrying cash by Lorry gang at precincts of Kot Mubbarak Police Station Friday afternoon.

According to SHO Than Kot Mubbarak Jaffer Habib, accused belonging to Lorry gang attacked cash van of a private bank.

After receiving tip-off, police responded immediately, causing gangsters fled the scene with leaving behind looted amount of cash. However, eye witnessed of the incident said fleeing robbers had succeeded to take away some cash from the van.

DPO Akhtar Farooq and DSP Circle Saddar Mehr Nasir reached on the spot to review crime scene.

Police started further investigation.

