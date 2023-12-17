Robbery bid foiled at RWP railway station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Police foiled a robbery bid at Rawalpindi railway station and arrested two accused, private news channels reported on Sunday.

The police arrested two suspects, Danish and Qasim, who were fleeing after snatching mobile phones and cash from two citizens, the Railway Police said. Police recovered illegal arms from the possession of the arrested men and registered cases against them.

.