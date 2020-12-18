Robbery case suspect arrested in bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in robbery case but had managed to hide himself for last two years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that two years back, FIR was registered against the accused identified Osman alias Junaid.

The suspect was wanted in robbery case but he had managed himself hided for last two years. He was declared category "A" proclaimed offender.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Saddar conducted raid in an area and arrested the suspect.

Further probe was underway.