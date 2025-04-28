Robbery cases drop by 50%

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad has witnessed a 50% decrease in robbery incidents during 2025 as compared to 2024.

Giving some details, police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that on special directives of CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, police had adopted strategic policing which played a significant role in reducing crime ratio in the district.

He mentioned a comparative analysis and said that it showed a 50% decline in robbery rates and 36% drop in incidents of theft. He said that motorcycle stealing incidents have decreased by 33%, car stealing by 4% and other vehicle stealing by 14% as compared to the incidents of these crimes during last year.

Similarly, car theft has seen a 3% reduction, motorcycle thefts have dropped by 40% and thefts involving other vehicles have declined by 33%, he added.

He credited these improvements to CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar's proactive measures and said that the CPO had issued strict instructions to all Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs with strict warning that any negligence in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated.