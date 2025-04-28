Robbery Cases Drop By 50%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Faisalabad has witnessed a 50% decrease in robbery incidents during 2025 as compared to 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad has witnessed a 50% decrease in robbery incidents during 2025 as compared to 2024.
Giving some details, police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that on special directives of CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, police had adopted strategic policing which played a significant role in reducing crime ratio in the district.
He mentioned a comparative analysis and said that it showed a 50% decline in robbery rates and 36% drop in incidents of theft. He said that motorcycle stealing incidents have decreased by 33%, car stealing by 4% and other vehicle stealing by 14% as compared to the incidents of these crimes during last year.
Similarly, car theft has seen a 3% reduction, motorcycle thefts have dropped by 40% and thefts involving other vehicles have declined by 33%, he added.
He credited these improvements to CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar's proactive measures and said that the CPO had issued strict instructions to all Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs with strict warning that any negligence in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media
DC inspects hospital
Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal
National Police Academy Upgradation Project initiated after 31 Years: Mohsin Naq ..
Fare hike dispute at Islamabad route terminal resolved by Abbottabad traffic pol ..
PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s celebration style after dismissing Babar Azam goes vira ..
Robbery cases drop by 50%
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France
Aleem Khan condemns acts of sabotage in South Waziristan
Landslide near Kalapani Girls School: damage assessment and restoration ordered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects hospital2 minutes ago
-
National Police Academy Upgradation Project initiated after 31 Years: Mohsin Naqv2 minutes ago
-
Fare hike dispute at Islamabad route terminal resolved by Abbottabad traffic police2 minutes ago
-
Robbery cases drop by 50%2 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan condemns acts of sabotage in South Waziristan53 minutes ago
-
Landslide near Kalapani Girls School: damage assessment and restoration ordered53 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews progress on key development initiatives53 minutes ago
-
Man dies of electrocution58 minutes ago
-
Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow58 minutes ago
-
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive1 hour ago
-
UoS to host CEO forum on 30thl1 hour ago