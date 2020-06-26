UrduPoint.com
Robbery Claims A Life, Injures One

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Robbery claims a life, injures one

A woman was killed while her husband injured as three persons, entered their house for robbing , opened fire at them over resistance in Abbottabad's Dewal Manal in late Thursday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her husband injured as three persons, entered their house for robbing , opened fire at them over resistance in Abbottabad's Dewal Manal in late Thursday night.

According to police sources , as the robbers entered in the house the house owner identified as Zaman woke up and tried to stop them meanwhile the accused opened fire at the couple that claimed the woman life on the spot and left Zaman injured.

The body was shifted to the Type-D Hospital, Havelian while the injured shifted to Ayub Medical Complex.

The police have collected evidences for legal action.

