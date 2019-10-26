Robbery claims one life in Kandhkot

One person was killed when robbers opened fire near the area of Tangwani in Kandhkot on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed when robbers opened fire near the area of Tangwani in Kandhkot on Saturday morning.

A police official said the man tried to stop the burglars, in response they opened fire on him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,a private news channel reported.

The body was later shifted from taken for postmortem, the official stated.