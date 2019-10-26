UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbery Claims One Life In Kandhkot

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Robbery claims one life in Kandhkot

One person was killed when robbers opened fire near the area of Tangwani in Kandhkot on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed when robbers opened fire near the area of Tangwani in Kandhkot on Saturday morning.

A police official said the man tried to stop the burglars, in response they opened fire on him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,a private news channel reported.

The body was later shifted from taken for postmortem, the official stated.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man Kandhkot Tangwani From

Recent Stories

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK tru ..

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Time running out for Emery to show progress at Ars ..

6 minutes ago

Argentina heads to polls with incumbent Macri on t ..

6 minutes ago

Argentina: worst economic crisis since 2001

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.