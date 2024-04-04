Robbery-cum-murder case solved, criminals arrested

Police have solved a robbery-cum-murder case and arrested two criminals for killing a citizen in premises of Shah Shams police station last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Police have solved a robbery-cum-murder case and arrested two criminals for killing a citizen in premises of Shah Shams police station last month.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that an emergency call was received through helpline 15 about murder of Abdul Razzak s/o Fayyaz Hussain at Jamal Town on March 14.

The deceased was returning home from market on motorcycle when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him in premises of Shah Shams police station. They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched motorcycle from him.

The accused also shot him dead when he tried to resist the robbery bid, CPO added.

He maintained that taking notice of the incident, a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to arrest the criminal.

The police team arrested Muhammad Junaid alias Younis s/o Haji Sadiq and Muhammd Mujahid alias Shakir s/o Abbas.

He said that the arrested criminals were history sheeters and involved in various cases of robbery and theft.

Sadiq Ali Dogar added that the police team would be awarded with cash prizes and commendatory certificates.