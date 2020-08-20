UrduPoint.com
Robbery Drop Scene: Company' Employees Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:42 PM

A day time robbery occurred in a Tobacco Company last week witnessed a drop scene on Thursday when police arrested company's own employees after proving them as real culprits with recovering looted cash money and cigarettes from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A day time robbery occurred in a Tobacco Company last week witnessed a drop scene on Thursday when police arrested company's own employees after proving them as real culprits with recovering looted cash money and cigarettes from their possession.

According to police spokesman,employees of local tobacco company namely Jahangir and Sabir called up on 15 to register complaint that four armed robbers had snatched Rs. 358,000 and cigarettes worth Rs.180,000 after breaking into the company's premises located at tehsil Ali Pur.

While conducting investigation, city police station found the callers, employees of the company as real accused for 'robbery script'. Both of them arrested with stolen money and cigarettes were recovered from their own houses.

