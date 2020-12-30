Robbery drop scene: secretary of fuel pump in muzaffargarh held for crime

Robbery incident at a local petrol pump reported fortnight, had a drop scene after police arrested secretary of the fuel station over his involvement found in the incident during the investigation completed by the police on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Robbery incident at a local petrol pump reported fortnight, had a drop scene after police arrested secretary of the fuel station over his involvement found in the incident during the investigation completed by the police on Wednesday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhary Javed Akhtar, the burglary case was registered by owner of Madina petrol pump named Sher Ali with Rohilan Walli Police Station, against three unidentified accused persons.

However, police succeeded to track down the criminal identified as secretary of the petrol pump named Jam Shan Mahira, who embezzled the money before tying himself with rope, posing as a dacoity incident. The SHO claimed that the accused was arrested and stolen-money was recovered from him.