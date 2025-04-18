Open Menu

Robbery Gang Busted In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Robbery gang busted in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police arrested a three-member dacoit gang comprising two brothers and their brother-in-law during an encounter in the Kati Pahari area in Karachi.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq, the suspect were all from the same family, are linked to several cases of street crime, robbery, and motorcycle theft across Karachi, reported a private news channel.

Police said that the suspects, 25-year-old Muhammad Usman, his brother Muhammad Aziz (sons of Muhammad Ishaq), and their brother-in-law Khurram Hussain were injured and arrested in a shootout with Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police in North Nazimabad Block Q.

During interrogation, they also confessed to a targeted killing in Tando Adam, where they were sent by a relative to murder another family member.

After committing the murder, they looted Rs. 4.7 million and shot the victim in the face while smothering him with a pillow.

The suspects had rented a car from Karachi's Defence area for the Tando Adam operation and later hid the stolen money in Hyderabad.

Police say the gang was wanted in multiple cases and further investigations are underway.

