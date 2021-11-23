UrduPoint.com

Robbery Gang Busted In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:19 PM

Robbery gang busted in Khanewal

Police claimed to have busted a robbery gang and recovered cash, jewelery, household, car with an illegal weapon from its possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have busted a robbery gang and recovered cash, jewelery, household, car with an illegal weapon from its possession.

According to statement issued from DPO office, a team led by SHO and ASI of Bara Meel police station was tasked to capture a dacoit gang identified as Shehbaz alias Shabu gang involved in dozens of theft, robbery and street crimes cases which were reported in different police stations across the district.

The police team following the modern information techniques succeeded to arrest the gang including its ring leader named Shehbaz, son of Muhammed Hussein, caste Tangra along with accomplices namely Akhtar Abbas, son of Rasheed Ahmed, caste Mohana, resident of Pul Gamon and Farooq, son of Abdul Sattar, caste Dogar, resident of Mouza Sardarpur were arrested.

Gold jewelery, pistol 30 bore and cash were recovered from their possession.

DPO Nadeem Abbas said protection of life and property was their top priority. District Police was working day and night to end street crimes in the district, he said.

