Robbery In House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Robbery in house

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Four robbers broke into a house and took away electronics, cash, and other

valuables on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the village of Chak No 167/EB in the house of Nasir.

According to the FIR filed at the Gaggu Mandi police station, the accused held the family

hostage and escaped after taking away items, including cash and toys.

The police reached the scene and registered a case besides starting investigation.

