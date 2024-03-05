Open Menu

Robbery-murder Suspect Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Robbery-murder suspect arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested suspect involved in robbery-murder case in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Obaid Amjad, a wanted criminal, along with his other accomplices, shot and killed citizen Abdul Ghafoor during a robbery.

The case of the incident was registered in the airport police station on the complaint of the victim's brother.

While, two accomplices of the advertised criminal have already been arrested and challaned.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team and said that the arrested advertised criminal will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Arrest of accused criminals involved in heinous cases is important in providing justice to the family members, he added.

