Robbery suspect shot dead in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Hyderabad police have shot dead a suspected robber in an encounter near Mehran Park in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that slain Gul Ali alias Gulalai, an Afghan national, was wanted for two big robbery incidents.

He told that the police conducted raid following tip-off about the presence of an Afghan gang near the Park.

The suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but Gulalai sustained a fatal gunshot and was arrested but his other accomplices escaped, he said and added that the suspect was shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to the fatal wound.

He claimed that Gulalai was allegedly involved in the recent robberies at Baghdadi House and Talpur House.

The spokesman said that the police were checking further criminal record of the slain suspect.