Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A harrowing incident unfolded in Hazro town of Attock on Monday as Faiz Muhammad and his young son fell victim to a violent robbery attempt.

According to his report to the police, as they traversed Dhakki road, two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted them, brandishing a firearm in a bid to seize cash and the motorcycle.

In a display of remarkable bravery, Faiz Muhammad resisted the assailants, prompting them to callously open fire before making their escape.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Hazro, from where he was swiftly transferred to Rawalpindi for urgent medical attention due to the severity of his injuries.

In the wake of this distressing ordeal, the police have taken action by registering a case against the unidentified assailants under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation.

