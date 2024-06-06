Open Menu

Robina Convenes Meeting With Gates Foundation, Karandaaz To Improve Livelihoods Of Its Beneficiaries

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Thursday convened a formal meeting with representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz to discuss critical initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of its beneficiaries and enhancing the programme's operational transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Thursday convened a formal meeting with representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz to discuss critical initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of its beneficiaries and enhancing the programme's operational transparency.

During the meeting, Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of skill development in lifting beneficiaries out of poverty. "We want a better lifestyle for our beneficiaries," said Khalid. "Our goal is for them to emerge from poverty and play an active role in the economy of the country."

Emphasizing the need for technical assistance in digitalizing the payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries, Chairperson BISP stated, "We want to ensure transparency with minimum human involvement in the disbursement process." This move towards digitalization aims to enhance efficiency, reduce the risk of fraud, and ensure that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly and securely.

Deputy Director, Focus Country Implementation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jason Lamb, commended the initiatives of BISP, recognizing it as the largest social safety program in the country.

He expressed the Foundation's full support and agreed to organize further meetings between BISP, the Foundation, and Karandaaz officials to discuss the technical modalities in detail.

Country Lead for Pakistan, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Syed Ali Mehmood, CEO of Karandaaz, Waqas ul Hassan, Associate Director of Digital Transformation at Karandaaz, Usman Kokab Khan and Head of DFS at Karandaaz, Taimoor Ali also attended the meeting.

In a separate meeting with the Country Director of the World Food Program (WFP), Coco Ushiyama, the chairperson emphasized BISP's unwavering commitment to improving the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan. "Our main focus is on the health of women and children," stated Mrs. Khalid. "Through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, we are actively addressing the critical issues of stunting and malnutrition. A healthy mother can give a healthy nation."

Ms. Coco Ushiyama praised the BISP for its impactful initiatives and reiterated WFP's commitment to supporting Benazir Income Support Programme's health-related projects. "WFP has collaborated with BISP on various projects, and

we are committed to providing full support for health initiatives under BISP," said Ushiyama.

She commended the significant strides made by BISP in addressing malnutrition and enhancing food security for vulnerable populations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lead Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

5 minutes ago
 PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather str ..

PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..

8 minutes ago
 Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to beg ..

Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused

9 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about busines ..

Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's econ ..

9 minutes ago
 PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

16 minutes ago
7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Mat ..

7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Matiari

9 minutes ago
 DC visits Qazi Ahmed,inspects ongoing construction ..

DC visits Qazi Ahmed,inspects ongoing construction work

9 minutes ago
 Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR

Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

17 minutes ago
 Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for join ..

Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan