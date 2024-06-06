Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Thursday convened a formal meeting with representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz to discuss critical initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of its beneficiaries and enhancing the programme's operational transparency

During the meeting, Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of skill development in lifting beneficiaries out of poverty. "We want a better lifestyle for our beneficiaries," said Khalid. "Our goal is for them to emerge from poverty and play an active role in the economy of the country."

Emphasizing the need for technical assistance in digitalizing the payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries, Chairperson BISP stated, "We want to ensure transparency with minimum human involvement in the disbursement process." This move towards digitalization aims to enhance efficiency, reduce the risk of fraud, and ensure that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly and securely.

Deputy Director, Focus Country Implementation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jason Lamb, commended the initiatives of BISP, recognizing it as the largest social safety program in the country.

He expressed the Foundation's full support and agreed to organize further meetings between BISP, the Foundation, and Karandaaz officials to discuss the technical modalities in detail.

Country Lead for Pakistan, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Syed Ali Mehmood, CEO of Karandaaz, Waqas ul Hassan, Associate Director of Digital Transformation at Karandaaz, Usman Kokab Khan and Head of DFS at Karandaaz, Taimoor Ali also attended the meeting.

In a separate meeting with the Country Director of the World Food Program (WFP), Coco Ushiyama, the chairperson emphasized BISP's unwavering commitment to improving the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan. "Our main focus is on the health of women and children," stated Mrs. Khalid. "Through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, we are actively addressing the critical issues of stunting and malnutrition. A healthy mother can give a healthy nation."

Ms. Coco Ushiyama praised the BISP for its impactful initiatives and reiterated WFP's commitment to supporting Benazir Income Support Programme's health-related projects. "WFP has collaborated with BISP on various projects, and

we are committed to providing full support for health initiatives under BISP," said Ushiyama.

She commended the significant strides made by BISP in addressing malnutrition and enhancing food security for vulnerable populations.