Robina Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Police, Rangers Personnel
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 08:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Robina Khalid has expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Police and Rangers personnel during the protest of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that they fully share the grief of the bereaved families. She said that violence and inflicting damages on public properties in the name of protest is unacceptable.
Chairperson of BISP said that the attitude of the PTI leadership is against the principles of peace, saying rioting in the guise of protest will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
She added that attacks on the security personnel speak of the politics of anarchy. She said that political parties should be the guarantor of people's safety, not a threat to their lives.
Senator Robina Khalid said that such attitude of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf against law enforcement agencies is condemnable. She said that law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is deteriorating, but, Chief Minister is busy in attacking the federation with the entire official machinery and resources.
