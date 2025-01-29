Robinson Term CAYA Summit 2025 A Step In Regional Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Head of Delegation Commonwealth Secretariat Layne Robinson on Wednesday praised Pakistan’s role in the Commonwealth’s youth initiatives, calling the CAYA Youth Summit 2025 a significant step in regional collaboration.
Talking to APP, he said Pakistan is not only hosting the Commonwealth Asia Regional Secretariat but also bringing together ministers to advance youth mentor ship.
Discussing Pakistan’s National Youth Council (NYC), he highlighted its role in engaging young people from across the country.
He commended Pakistan for this initiative, noting that many countries still do not have a National Youth Council of any form and young people remain outside of the policy making.
Robinson acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, for integrating youth into policy-making.
APP/tsw-smd
