'Robkar' Issued For Release Of Azam Swati

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

'Robkar' issued for release of Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued 'Robkar' for release of PTI's Leader Azam Khan Swati after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved his post-arrest bail in controversial tweet case.

Special Judge Central issued the 'robkar' in the regard after receiving the verified copy of the IHC's verdict. The sons' of Mr.

Swati, Usman Swati Advocate and Advocate Sohail Khan Swati appeared before the court, and produced the order of the high court.

The advocate adopted the stance that they had received the IHC's written order this day. The court had ordered to submit the surety bonds worth Rs200,000, he said.

The court issued the 'robkar' after submission of surety bonds and also ordered to provide 2020's SOPs with regard to the internal procedure to the lawyers.

