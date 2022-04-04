UrduPoint.com

Robot Vacuums Used To Clean, Sanitize Roof Of Holy Kaaba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated five robot vacuums to clean and sanitize the roof of the Holy Kaaba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated five robot vacuums to clean and sanitize the roof of the Holy Kaaba. The operation of cleaning the roof takes 20 minutes.

Undersecretary of the Presidency for Services, Field Affairs and Ensuring Environmental Prevention Mohammed Bin Musleh Al-Jabiri said that the robot vacuum works through a smart application and manually.

Its dimensions are 40x40x10, with a charging time of four hours, and works for three hours, and he noted that the robot vacuum covers an area of 180 square meters in the three hours, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It has a suction power of 2000 pascal with a dust reservoir of 400 milliliters, and a 250-millileter water reservoir, and has three speeds and a hybrid broom and mop that work through artificial intelligence maps.

He added that these modern devices and technologies seek to preserve the quality and safety of marble, remove dust residues, and cleaning the Holy Kaaba in particular and the Grand Mosque in general.

He also said that the Presidency is keen on providing the latest technologies to sterilize the Grand Mosque, as these technologies contribute to speeding up tasks with a lower cost.

He added that all colleagues are specialized and trained to serve the Grand Mosque and its visitors.

The cleaning of the Holy Kaaba roof is done by a specialized technical Saudi team according to a fixed time table.

The latest cleaning technologies are used through several stages, where one cleaning process is usually done within 20 minutes.

