Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The technical, innovative and creative robotics competition “Robo Fiesta 6” concludes at Heavy Industries Taxila education City (HITEC) University Taxila on Saturday.

As per detail, over 1500 participants of 360 teams from 40-plus educational institutions in 30-plus preconceived and on-spot modules this year. The modules were judged by a panel of judges and witnessed equally by students and faculty.

The enthusiasm, excitement and competitive environment made the event a success and provided the students and participants the opportunity to socialize and cherish some great memories.

The Escape Room project competition was won by HITEC University, the Project Exhibition Robotic Arm project was won by Hazara University, the Speed Coding Team Fiboots 1.0 competition won by PAF KIET, Robo Soccer competition won by UET Peshawar, Obstacle Avoider competition won by HITEC university, RoboWar competition won by PAF KIET, RC car Team Clock competition won by UET Peshawar, Truss Bridge competition won by International Islamic University Islamabad.

