UrduPoint.com

Robotics, STEAM Weekend Camp To Start From March 04

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Robotics, STEAM Weekend Camp to start from March 04

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :LearnOBots will conduct "Robotics and STEAM Weekend Camp" from March 04, to provide a platform for students to explore different domains of science and technology.

The camp has been designed for kids between 8-14 years of age where they can explore multiple dimensions of science and technology and discover their passion.

The activities will include robotics, coding, electronics, engineering, game development, application development, computer programming, 3D modelling and printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, creating digital art, renewable energy resources, home inventions, professional development and blogging.

The camp will be held at the National University of Science and Technology while online courses will be offered for the remote students.

The intended participants can contact 03351166116 / 03351166117 for more details.

LearnOBots is a private educational company based at National Science and Technology Park, which imparts hands-on training to kids in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The company helps kids to identify their passion and channelise it into a productive activity through making exciting stuff, creating new things and finding solutions to real-life problems.

Since 2014, LearnOBots has been collaborating with progressive educators and parents to inculcate the spirit and style of STEAM learning in Pakistan's classrooms.

Through experiential and playful learning, the company educates Primary and secondary-level students in the domains of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

The comprehensive curriculum and outcome-oriented learning methodologies being exercised by the LearnObots helps students unlock valuable 21st-century skills, both interdisciplinary and cognitive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company March National University From

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.