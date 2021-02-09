Robust Campaign To Acquaint People About Installing, Benefiting From "Zaniab Alert App"

UrduPoint.com
The robust campaign to acquaint people about installing and benefiting from the "Zaniab Alert App" would commence in Punjab from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The robust campaign to acquaint people about installing and benefiting from the "Zaniab Alert App" would commence in Punjab from next month.

Ameen Ansari (Father of late Zainab ) told APP that , " the director general of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) would supervise the mechanism and dashboard at the Minstry of Human Right.

He said city to city machanism would be conducted to ensure its expeditious implementation.

He said that Inspectors general of police (IGPs) Punjab, chief ministers and provincial home secretaries would follow up the implementation of Zainab alert app in their respective capacities.

He said that parents should keep the close vigil on their children to save them from harassment,he added.

