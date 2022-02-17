UrduPoint.com

Robust Complaint System On Sehat Card To Be Established: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that a robust complaint response system on Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card (NPQSC) would be established so that quality healthcare facilities could be provided to the masses

She expressed this in a meeting held to review arrangements for development and strengthening of a complaint response system on the NPQSC at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here.

The Health Minister reviewed arrangements for expansion and improvement of helpline services and Secretary P&SHD gave briefing to the Minister on the progress.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that 651 hospitals had been empanelled under the NPQSC program.

She said it was extremely important to ensure quality services to every patient in the empanelled hospitals.

She informed that more new hospitals were being empanelled under the program.

"For improved service utilization by public, it is important to spread awareness among public," she added.

She said the government would use all mediums to create awareness among general public about the program.

She informed that the Health department was starting its own radio which would create awareness on health, hygiene and promote health behavior.

She said the NPQSC was a flagship initiative of the PTI government.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Director General DGPR Rubina Afzal, Special Secretaries Dr. Asif Tufail, Dr. Farrukh Naveed and Saleha Saeed, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Majid Rafique and Sajjad Hafeez were present in the meeting.

