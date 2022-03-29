UrduPoint.com

Robust Emergency Management System Need Of Hour: Chairman NEPRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Faooqi on Tuesday stressed the need for Robust Emergency Management System to reduce the chances of fatal incidents and damage to environment and assets

NEPRA as part of its "Power with Safety" drive, organized a webinar on "Emergency Management System" in collaboration with "Attock Gen Limited" aimed at creating awareness about an effective "Emergency Management System", said a press release.

The webinar was attended by a large number of professionals, emergency responders, and security staff from the power sector of Pakistan as well as NEPRA officials.

The participants learnt about the importance and usefulness of Emergency Management System and the requirements to develop, implement, and maintain a robust emergency response system.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote address reiterated that NEPRA being the sole regulator of Pakistan's Power Sector would never compromise on fatal accidents and also hoped that this awareness session would go a long-way in achieving zero-accidents in the power sector.

Khaleeq Uz Zaman, Sr. Manager Technical, Attock Generation Limited gave a detailed presentation in this regard.

