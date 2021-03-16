Robust Industrial Growth To Lift Economy Beyond Earlier Forecasts: Hammad Zahar
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Zahar said Tuesday that the sustained and robust growth in industry was expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.
In a tweet, the federal minister said that the Large Scale Manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
"Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah," he tweeted.