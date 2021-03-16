UrduPoint.com
Robust Industrial Growth To Lift Economy Beyond Earlier Forecasts: Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:08 PM

Robust industrial growth to lift economy beyond earlier forecasts: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Tuesday that the sustained and robust growth in industry was expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Tuesday that the sustained and robust growth in industry was expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the Large Scale Manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

"Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah," he tweeted.

