Robust Mechanism In Place For Redressal Of Grievances At Missions: FO Spokesperson

Published January 12, 2023

Robust mechanism in place for redressal of grievances at missions: FO Spokesperson

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Thursday said there were robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances and there was zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting Pakistani missions

In response to media queries regarding reports in sections of Indian media, the spokesperson said,"We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behavior towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally.

"While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised," she added.

