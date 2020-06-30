Robust parliament cornerstone of democracy: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday terming robust parliament a "cornerstone of democracy" said his party would always support a constructive and empowered parliament

"As Vice Chair of my party, I reaffirm our commitment to championing parliament that is constructive and empowered," he said on the World Parliament Day.

Qureshi said his party aspired a parliament with every member having a voice, raising prestige and function of institution for progressive flag of Pakistan.