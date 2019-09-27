Rock climbing activity organized to mark 'World Tourism Day'

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation ( PTDC ) in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club, here on Friday organized a rock climbing activity at Jasmine Corner near Daman-e-Koh to commemorate the World Tourism Day. Over 60 students from various schools participated in the activity.

The required equipment was installed at the Corner and the permission by the quarter concerned were taken already to facilitate the participants, Manager Marketing and Promotion, PTDC, Babur Malik told APP.

To mark the day in befitting way, the Corporation had arranged five mega activities across the city to promote positive image of the country, besides highlighting the touristic assets and the sector's potential, he added.

To a query, Babur said the Club along with different educational institutions had been conducting the similar activities for the last couple of years and those students were preferred who had some experience of such exercise.

The corporation was committed to engage private sectors and citizens' associations by providing them financial and technical support for tourism promotion in Pakistan, he said.