UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rock Climbing Activity Organized To Mark 'World Tourism Day'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:58 PM

Rock climbing activity organized to mark 'World Tourism Day'

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club, here on Friday organized a rock climbing activity at Jasmine Corner near Daman-e-Koh to commemorate the World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club, here on Friday organized a rock climbing activity at Jasmine Corner near Daman-e-Koh to commemorate the World Tourism Day. Over 60 students from various schools participated in the activity.

The required equipment was installed at the Corner and the permission by the quarter concerned were taken already to facilitate the participants, Manager Marketing and Promotion, PTDC, Babur Malik told APP.

To mark the day in befitting way, the Corporation had arranged five mega activities across the city to promote positive image of the country, besides highlighting the touristic assets and the sector's potential, he added.

To a query, Babur said the Club along with different educational institutions had been conducting the similar activities for the last couple of years and those students were preferred who had some experience of such exercise.

The corporation was committed to engage private sectors and citizens' associations by providing them financial and technical support for tourism promotion in Pakistan, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World PTDC From

Recent Stories

Iranian Oil Minster to Speak at Russian Energy Wee ..

1 minute ago

IMF to Continue Discussion of New Loan Program Wit ..

1 minute ago

Speakers express serious concern on worsening huma ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner appeals to Karachiites to keep away f ..

2 minutes ago

America's Jastrab strikes cycling world gold

12 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.