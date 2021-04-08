Rock climbing training at Shahdara on April 10

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :E-Adventure Tours would organize a "Rock climbing training session at Shahdara, a natural picnic point in Federal capital on April 10.

According to a official of E-Adventure Hassan Ahmed, E-Adventure is leading the way in adventure sports under the supervision of professional trainers.

He said introductory lecture including basics of climbing, presentation of climbing equipment along with question-answer session will be introduced in the training session,.

The interested adventurers are requested to confirm their participation, latest by April 9.

During training session, COVID-pandemic SOPs would be strictly adopted, he added.