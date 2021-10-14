Rocket Attack Allegedly Hits Northeastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) An explosion believed to be caused by a rocket attack hit the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunar, Asadabad, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Thursday.

Eyewitness reports from the scene suggest that the rockets could have been fired from the territory of Pakistan.

Afghanistan has seen frequent blasts in recent weeks, with the latest killing dozens of civilians at a Shia mosque in the northern Kunduz province.