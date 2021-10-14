UrduPoint.com

Rocket Attack Allegedly Hits Northeastern Afghanistan - Eyewitness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:16 PM

An explosion believed to be caused by a rocket attack hit the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunar, Asadabad, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Thursday

Eyewitness reports from the scene suggest that the rockets could have been fired from the territory of Pakistan.

Afghanistan has seen frequent blasts in recent weeks, with the latest killing dozens of civilians at a Shia mosque in the northern Kunduz province.

