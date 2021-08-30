Rocket attacks at Kabul Airport intercepted by a missile defence system

(@fidahassanain)

Afghan media reports that the rocket attack was mounted from the back of a vehicle and several rockets struck different parts of the Afghan capital.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2021) The operations at the Kabul airport were unaffected after the rocket attack, according to a White House statement Monday.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the rocket attack at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul Monday and was informed that operations at the airport were not interrupted, the statement said.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed the President on the rocket attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport", it added.

As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a US official told Reuters earlier.

US and allied forces are hurrying to evacuate their remaining citizens and at-risk Afghans before completing their own withdrawal by Tuesday to meet a deadline agreed between the Taliban and Washington.

The mission became more urgent and dangerous after a Daesh suicide bomb attack on Thursday killed 13 US military personnel and scores of Afghan civilians outside the airport.

The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters initial reports did not indicate any US casualties from the latest rocket attack, but that information could change.

The United States and allies have evacuated about 114,400 people - including foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans - in an operation that began a day before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, but tens of thousands more desperate Afghans face being left behind.

"We tried every option because our lives are in danger. They (the Americans or foreign powers) must show us a way to be saved. We should leave Afghanistan or they should provide a safe place for us," said one woman outside the airport.

Two US officials told Reuters evacuations would continue on Monday, prioritising people deemed at extreme risk. Other countries have also put in last minute requests to bring out people under that category, the officials said.

US President Joe Biden attended a ceremony on Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to honour members of the US military killed in Thursday's attack.

Biden shut his eyes and tilted his head back as the flag-draped transfer caskets carrying the remains emerged from a military plane.

None of the fallen service members was over the age of 31, and five were just 20, as old as the war in Afghanistan itself.

Biden has vowed to avenge the Daesh attack.

A US drone strike on Sunday killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to attack the airport on behalf of Daesh.

US Central Command said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties from the strike, the second by the US military against suspected Daesh militants.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," it said.

The departure of the last troops will mark the end of the US-led military intervention in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001, after the al Qaeda Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said the group will announce a full Cabinet in the coming days, and that the difficulties will subside quickly once the new administration is up and running.

But with its economy shattered by decades of war, Afghanistan now faces a sudden halt in inflows of billions of Dollars in foreign aid.