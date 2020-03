Rodala Road police claimed on Friday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in an abduction cum murder case some seven years ago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Rodala Road police claimed on Friday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in an abduction cum murder case some seven years ago.

The outlaw namely Allah Ditta was wanted by Sargodha Road police since 2013.

Further investigation was under way.