UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodrigues For Building Bridges Through Economic Empowerment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:59 PM

Rodrigues for building bridges through economic empowerment

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez has said that the United States wished to ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan by investing in the exchange programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez has said that the United States wished to ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan by investing in the exchange programmes.

Addressing alumni of the US-funded exchange programmes during 'Employability and Skills Conference' by Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) at a local hotel on Saturday, she said the expertise and experience gained through education in the US broaden and diversify Pakistan's business environment.

The US diplomat said education through the exchange programmes in the United States would increase opportunities and ensure prosperity of Pakistan.

"Each one of you is a testament to the long-standing and deep relationship between the United States and Pakistan",Consul General Rodriguez said.

"You are the next generation of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship," he said.

Participants of the event were all alumni of programmes funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represent a range of Pakistanis from Punjab.

PUAN President Lahore Chapter Zain Majid encouraged participants to spread knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Education Punjab Hotel United States Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket: India v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Quartararo quickest again in Valencia MotoGP pract ..

1 minute ago

Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia el ..

5 minutes ago

PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new ..

5 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for upcoming anti-polio dri ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.