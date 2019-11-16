Rodrigues for building bridges through economic empowerment

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez has said that the United States wished to ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan by investing in the exchange programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez has said that the United States wished to ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan by investing in the exchange programmes.

Addressing alumni of the US-funded exchange programmes during 'Employability and Skills Conference' by Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) at a local hotel on Saturday, she said the expertise and experience gained through education in the US broaden and diversify Pakistan's business environment.

The US diplomat said education through the exchange programmes in the United States would increase opportunities and ensure prosperity of Pakistan.

"Each one of you is a testament to the long-standing and deep relationship between the United States and Pakistan",Consul General Rodriguez said.

"You are the next generation of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship," he said.

Participants of the event were all alumni of programmes funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represent a range of Pakistanis from Punjab.

PUAN President Lahore Chapter Zain Majid encouraged participants to spread knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan.