UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodriguez Hails Long-standing Pak-US Relationship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

Rodriguez hails long-standing Pak-US relationship

US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has hailed long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States in various sectors including the student exchange programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has hailed long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States in various sectors including the student exchange programs.

Addressing the 9th Annual Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter Reunion ceremony at a local hotel here on Saturday, she said today's celebration was an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States.

More than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen, and students got together to celebrate the US-funded exchange programs and presented different skits and tableaus on the occasion. Participants in the event were all alumni of programs funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represented a range of Pakistanis from Punjab.

"We are proud of the thousands of alumni who have participated in US government-funded programs such as student exchanges and English language courses, and who are working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan," the US diplomat added.

She said Pakistan has one of the largest US-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in US government-sponsored exchange programs.

PUAN President Lahore Chapter, Zain Majid, called upon the participants to volunteer for the network's philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan. The network recognized several prominent alumni who have given back to their communities and mentored others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exchange Punjab Hotel Student United States Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Office summons Afghan envoy to condemn fir ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company arranges open c ..

3 minutes ago

Disposal squad defuses hand grenade

3 minutes ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Reunification With Eu ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist drone attack on ..

20 minutes ago

12 million children at risk of not accessing educa ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.