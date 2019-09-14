Rodriguez hails long-standing Pak-US relationship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has hailed long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States in various sectors including the student exchange programs.

Addressing the 9th Annual Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter Reunion ceremony at a local hotel here on Saturday, she said today's celebration was an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States.

More than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen, and students got together to celebrate the US-funded exchange programs and presented different skits and tableaus on the occasion. Participants in the event were all alumni of programs funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represented a range of Pakistanis from Punjab.

"We are proud of the thousands of alumni who have participated in US government-funded programs such as student exchanges and English language courses, and who are working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan," the US diplomat added.

She said Pakistan has one of the largest US-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in US government-sponsored exchange programs.

PUAN President Lahore Chapter, Zain Majid, called upon the participants to volunteer for the network's philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan. The network recognized several prominent alumni who have given back to their communities and mentored others.