Rodriguez pledges to support endeavours for enhancing Pakistan exports to US

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez on Monday pledged to support endeavours of Pakistani business people for enhancing exports to the United States

Talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), she said that US Consulate would extend every possible help for visa to Pakistani businessmen who wanted to do business with United States. "Business is very near to my heart as I belong to a business family," she added.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested establishment of an Export Processing Zone under the umbrella of Lahore Chamber and US Consulate in Lahore to give a quantum jump to Pakistan's exports to United States.

He also sought US Consul General's support for establishment of a state-of-the-art certification laboratory in Lahore for food, textile, rice, leather and other industries. He mentioned that he would soon lead an LCCI delegation from IT and Textile value-added industries to the US, and they would meet retailers and information technology related people to promote cooperation in these particular sectors.

While answering a question from US Consul General Ms. Catherine Rodriguez, the LCCI President expressed optimism that Pakistan would get rid of its economic issues by June 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was doing tireless efforts for economic revival of the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said, Lahore Chamber focused on exports during ongoing year and US support in this regard was of utmost importance, asserting that there were tremendous opportunities for US companies to enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies and incorporate cutting-edge US technologies into energy projects throughout Pakistan, particularly in renewable energy.

"There is also a tremendous opportunity for US companies to invest in the blossoming e-commerce sector in Pakistan," he maintained.

He also emphasized the need of direct market access for Pakistani exporters in United States and said that textile was the largest export sector to US from Pakistan. "We have the potential to double or triple our export of this sector immediately by just giving direct access to US retailers and by encouraging value-addition," he claimed.

He added that other potential areas where Pakistan and US could enhance trade by entering into Joint Ventures were pharmaceuticals, leather, light engineering e.g. surgical instruments, processed food, financial services, retail sector, agriculture technology, poultry and meat etc.

While, SAARC Chamber's Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik called for establishment of export houses for ease in trade between the two countries.

Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and former LCCI office-bearers also spoke on the occasion, while LCCI Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Saher, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Haris Attique, Aqib Asif, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Ch. Nusrat Tahir, M. Khalid, Fiaz Haider, Amir Anwar and Rana Arshad were present.