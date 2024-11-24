Rohi Festival From Nov 29
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A three-day Rohi Festival will start from Nov 29 at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert to highlight local culture and values.
The Cholistan Development Authority and Bahawalpur Arts Council are jointly organising the festival.
On the first day of the festival, scouts camps would be held at Derawar Fort. On the second day on Nov 30, Cholistan desert marathon race, camel show, mushaira, folk music show, cultural show and other programs will be held.
On Dec 1, desert motor bike rally would be held. Folk singers and artists from different parts of the country have been invited to join different activities at the festival.
