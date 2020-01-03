UrduPoint.com
Rohi Rizwan Assumes Charge Of Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Punjab Regional Chief

Rohi Rizwan assumes charge of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Punjab Regional Chief

The newly elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Rohi Rizwan Vice President FPCCI as the Regional Chairperson of Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The newly elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Rohi Rizwan Vice President FPCCI as the Regional Chairperson of Punjab.

Rohi Rizwan has taken charge as the Regional Chairperson of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)here at the FPCCI regional office Lahore.While addressing the members of Business Community Punjab, Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI discussed in detail the economic outlook of Pakistan and plan of activities for the year 2020.

He highlighted the problems faced by business community in ease of doing business particularly in term of rising interest rate, utility prices, refunds etc which causes deindustrialization and halted the economic activities to great extent.

He said that FPCCI prestigue and country image building will be focused.

He assured his full support and cooperation to member trade bodies for resolving their genuine issues related to trade and industry. He also emphasized on further strengthening the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth, reducing unemployment, poverty, removing twin deficit and enhancement of exports.President FPCCI further stated that he bears no discrimination in the ruling and opposition groups rather he believes in the unity of business community to take Pakistan out of economic crisis.

