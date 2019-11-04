Rohi Sports Festival to be held in Bahawalpur Division

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that 21 days long "Rohi Sports Festival" would revitalize sports culture in the three districts of Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that 21 days long "Rohi Sports Festival" would revitalize sports culture in the three districts of Bahawalpur Division.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level Rohi sports festival organizing committee meeting at the conference room of his office here Monday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Pakistan Army, Sports Department, educational institutions and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.

"This 21 days long sports gala is a joint venture of civil administration and Pak army which would have the participation of various schools and colleges and students of the religious seminaries", Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur maintained.

Deputy Commissioner further said that Bahawalpur has the glorious pride of producing international stars in the field of hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton and other sports.

"This 21 days long Rohi sports festival would highlight the glory of cultural and civilizational assets of this region depicting the 4 thousand years old heritage of Hakra river along with providing spectacular sports event for the sports-loving people of Bahawalpur", Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur concluded.