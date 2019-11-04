UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rohi Sports Festival To Be Held In Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Rohi Sports Festival to be held in Bahawalpur Division

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that 21 days long "Rohi Sports Festival" would revitalize sports culture in the three districts of Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that 21 days long "Rohi Sports Festival" would revitalize sports culture in the three districts of Bahawalpur Division.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level Rohi sports festival organizing committee meeting at the conference room of his office here Monday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Pakistan Army, Sports Department, educational institutions and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.

"This 21 days long sports gala is a joint venture of civil administration and Pak army which would have the participation of various schools and colleges and students of the religious seminaries", Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur maintained.

Deputy Commissioner further said that Bahawalpur has the glorious pride of producing international stars in the field of hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton and other sports.

"This 21 days long Rohi sports festival would highlight the glory of cultural and civilizational assets of this region depicting the 4 thousand years old heritage of Hakra river along with providing spectacular sports event for the sports-loving people of Bahawalpur", Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Army Sports Badminton Bahawalpur Event

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report for ..

12 seconds ago

Projects Worth Over $400 Million Discussed at Saud ..

13 seconds ago

Spell of rains starting from Tuesday

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal inaugurates thalassaemia cent ..

18 seconds ago

Sher-e-Punjab wins Kashmir Yakjehti Kabaddi tourna ..

4 minutes ago

Minister opens 6th Plastic International Expo

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.