Rohri City Illuminated With Colorful Lights On Eid-ul-Fitr
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) To add to the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rohri city has been adorned with colorful lights and decorations, transforming it into a breathtaking sight.
This initiative, undertaken on the special instructions of Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, aims to provide citizens with a delightful and festive atmosphere.
Under this project, various landmarks, including the Lansdowne Bridge, Navy Park Road, Rohri Press Club building, and the Municipal Committee Rohri Office, have been beautifully illuminated.
Additionally, several government and historical buildings, such as the Kashmire Park, GT Road, Baba Karbala, and the Assistant Commissioner's Office, have been decorated with stunning lights and ornaments.
The city's main roads and avenues have been adorned with colorful lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Citizens are thronging these areas, especially at night, to take in the breathtaking views and capture memorable moments.
Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, including Irfan Ali Daudpoto and Chairman Municipal Committee Rohri, Mir Syed Yaqoob Ali Shah, have commended Syed Kumail Hyder Shah's efforts, stating that this initiative has brought joy and festivity to the city's residents.
This is the first time Rohri has been decorated on such a large scale, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The decorations will remain in place until the third day of Eid. Citizens have praised the initiative, expressing their delight and appreciation for the efforts made to beautify the city.
