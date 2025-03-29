Open Menu

Rohri City Illuminated With Colorful Lights On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) To add to the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rohri city has been adorned with colorful lights and decorations, transforming it into a breathtaking sight.

This initiative, undertaken on the special instructions of Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, aims to provide citizens with a delightful and festive atmosphere.

Under this project, various landmarks, including the Lansdowne Bridge, Navy Park Road, Rohri Press Club building, and the Municipal Committee Rohri Office, have been beautifully illuminated.

Additionally, several government and historical buildings, such as the Kashmire Park, GT Road, Baba Karbala, and the Assistant Commissioner's Office, have been decorated with stunning lights and ornaments.

The city's main roads and avenues have been adorned with colorful lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Citizens are thronging these areas, especially at night, to take in the breathtaking views and capture memorable moments.

Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, including Irfan Ali Daudpoto and Chairman Municipal Committee Rohri, Mir Syed Yaqoob Ali Shah, have commended Syed Kumail Hyder Shah's efforts, stating that this initiative has brought joy and festivity to the city's residents.

This is the first time Rohri has been decorated on such a large scale, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The decorations will remain in place until the third day of Eid. Citizens have praised the initiative, expressing their delight and appreciation for the efforts made to beautify the city.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

9 minutes ago
 Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

24 minutes ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

24 minutes ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

34 minutes ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

45 minutes ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

52 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

54 minutes ago
 Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

2 hours ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan