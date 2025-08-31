Open Menu

Rohri's Dilapidated Masan Road Gets Facelift

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Rohri's dilapidated Masan road gets facelift

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The long-neglected Masan Road in Rohri has finally been renovated and transformed into a beautiful road with a park. The road has been renamed Justice (Retd) Abdul Ghani Sheikh Road.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday, inaugurated the newly constructed road and park.

The ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly Noman islam Shaikh, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Chairman Rohri Municipal Committee Mir Yaqub Ali Shah, and other dignitaries.

The construction of the road and park was a long-standing demand of the people of Rohri.

The minister said renovation of the road will greatly benefit the citizens and traders of Rohri, as well as those coming from distant areas.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah described the park, built in the style of Karachi's parks, as a gift to the people of Rohri, and added that development work is underway across the district, which will be inaugurated soon.

The minister emphasized that the renovation of the road and construction of the park will improve the quality of life for the residents of Rohri and enhance the city's aesthetic appeal.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan