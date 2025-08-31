Rohri's Dilapidated Masan Road Gets Facelift
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The long-neglected Masan Road in Rohri has finally been renovated and transformed into a beautiful road with a park. The road has been renamed Justice (Retd) Abdul Ghani Sheikh Road.
Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday, inaugurated the newly constructed road and park.
The ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly Noman islam Shaikh, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Chairman Rohri Municipal Committee Mir Yaqub Ali Shah, and other dignitaries.
The construction of the road and park was a long-standing demand of the people of Rohri.
The minister said renovation of the road will greatly benefit the citizens and traders of Rohri, as well as those coming from distant areas.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah described the park, built in the style of Karachi's parks, as a gift to the people of Rohri, and added that development work is underway across the district, which will be inaugurated soon.
The minister emphasized that the renovation of the road and construction of the park will improve the quality of life for the residents of Rohri and enhance the city's aesthetic appeal.
