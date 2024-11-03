Open Menu

Rohtas Fort Museum Reopens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rohtas Fort Museum reopens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab has reopened the Rohtas Fort Museum to the public following extensive maintenance and upgrades.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, committed to preserving Punjab’s rich heritage and ensuring historical sites are accessible to everyone.

The museum now provides a revitalized experience that celebrates the cultural and architectural significance of Rohtas Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Zaheer Abbas Malik, Director General of Archaeology, Iqbal Khan, Deputy Director of Archaeology, personally supervised the upkeep and maintenance work. Entry to the museum is free for all visitors. The museum showcases rare artifacts, enriching the visitor experience. This reopening is part of the Punjab government’s broader initiative to promote heritage tourism and foster greater appreciation for Pakistan’s historical treasures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab SITE All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

9 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

19 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

19 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

19 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

19 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

19 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

19 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

19 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

19 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

19 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan