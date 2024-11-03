Rohtas Fort Museum reopens

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab has reopened the Rohtas Fort Museum to the public following extensive maintenance and upgrades.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, committed to preserving Punjab’s rich heritage and ensuring historical sites are accessible to everyone.

The museum now provides a revitalized experience that celebrates the cultural and architectural significance of Rohtas Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Zaheer Abbas Malik, Director General of Archaeology, Iqbal Khan, Deputy Director of Archaeology, personally supervised the upkeep and maintenance work. Entry to the museum is free for all visitors. The museum showcases rare artifacts, enriching the visitor experience. This reopening is part of the Punjab government’s broader initiative to promote heritage tourism and foster greater appreciation for Pakistan’s historical treasures.